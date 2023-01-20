Anyswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.93 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $7.57 or 0.00035832 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $64.93 million and $6,589.98 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.49238618 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $21,133.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

