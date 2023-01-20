Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 19th (AMX, ASM, BSET, BVN, CS, CTIC, FBK, KOSS, KR, MSFT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 19th:
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $250.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
