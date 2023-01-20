Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 19th (AMX, ASM, BSET, BVN, CS, CTIC, FBK, KOSS, KR, MSFT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 19th:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $250.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

