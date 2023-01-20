Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$88.60

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.80.

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,424,320.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$67.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.26. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$41.09 and a twelve month high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.