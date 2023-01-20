Analysts Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $46.33

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 395.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 320,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 701,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,733 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 39.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 170.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

