American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $3.16 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

