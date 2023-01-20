American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.28 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American Airlines Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

