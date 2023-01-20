Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

ALIM stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

