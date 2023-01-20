Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Up 1.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 5,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Airports of Thailand Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

