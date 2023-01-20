aelf Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $96.80 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,934,525 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

