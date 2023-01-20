aelf (ELF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.23 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $96.05 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006061 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002055 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,934,525 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

