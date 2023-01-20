Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.