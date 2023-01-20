Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

