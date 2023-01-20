Adshares Market Cap Reaches $45.35 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00006074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $45.35 million and $313,849.15 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,187 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

