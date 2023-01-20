Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.60.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $106.99 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $27,222.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $27,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

