Achain (ACT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $14,430.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004714 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004193 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.