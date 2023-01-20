Acala Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $75.43 million and $1.01 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00231811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12154799 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,098,891.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.