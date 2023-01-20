A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:AOS opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,001,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

