888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

888 Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 92.15 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £411.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,316.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.85. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 81.95 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 292.80 ($3.57).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

