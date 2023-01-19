ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, January 20th

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 20th.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CNET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 767,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

