Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.25. 60,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $206.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

