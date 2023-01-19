Zcash Reaches Market Cap of $712.95 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Zcash has a market cap of $712.95 million and approximately $74.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $44.09 or 0.00212399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00073061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,169,081 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

