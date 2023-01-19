Zcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.70 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $43.73 or 0.00208911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $707.31 million and $63.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,173,844 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

