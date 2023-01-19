Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.40 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and $12,075.54 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

