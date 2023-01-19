Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 6.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.39. 12,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 301.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $43,068,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,610,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 789,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 647,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 355,745 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

