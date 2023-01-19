Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.13.

YUM stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

