Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Equities researchers at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.52) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 0.9 %

YNGA traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,160 ($14.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,959. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,085.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,088.74. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 863 ($10.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585 ($19.34). The stock has a market cap of £678.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

