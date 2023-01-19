Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE:YRD opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

