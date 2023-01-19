Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

YRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

YRD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 90,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,794. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $229.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

