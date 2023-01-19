YES WORLD (YES) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00426750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,257.07 or 0.29954732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00764873 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

