Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,736.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,447.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,930 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 497.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.