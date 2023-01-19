Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 1.6%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 394.80 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 394.80 ($4.82). 572,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 657,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.20 ($4.90).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.32) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.89 million and a PE ratio of 774.12.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

