XRP (XRP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $19.94 billion and $1.12 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009230 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00428812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.03 or 0.30099421 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,156,648 coins and its circulating supply is 50,713,323,547 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
