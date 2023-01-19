XRP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.45 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001862 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008834 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00426212 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,198.90 or 0.29916960 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,156,648 coins and its circulating supply is 50,713,323,547 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
