Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

