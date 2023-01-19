Wrapped Velas Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $59.57 million and approximately $10,277.92 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02600227 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $21,390.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

