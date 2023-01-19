Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 47.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $89.33 million and approximately $50,129.37 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,073,476,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,740,080,794 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,073,443,861 with 1,717,254,331 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04903672 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165,831.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

