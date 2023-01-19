WOW-token Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.20 million and $3.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006833 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.