WOW-token Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.20 million and $3.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006833 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04378914 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

