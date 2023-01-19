WorthPointe LLC Purchases Shares of 17,375 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $878,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 23.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 11,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

