WorthPointe LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WorthPointe LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.61. 150,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.