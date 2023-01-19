Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.71 and last traded at $75.12. Approximately 67,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,286,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 137.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

