WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.82-$3.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. WNS also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.82-3.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.71.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.20.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

