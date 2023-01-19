Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.73 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 602,287 shares changing hands.

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of £9.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.71.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Further Reading

