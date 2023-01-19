Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

