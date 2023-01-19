Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $636,060,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 309,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,376,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,553,000 after buying an additional 115,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,511,000 after buying an additional 201,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.0 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

