Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $496,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 93,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 860,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,436,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,511,000 after acquiring an additional 317,330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

