Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PSK opened at $35.84 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

