Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

