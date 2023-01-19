Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTW opened at $251.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

