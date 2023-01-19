Williams Trading Downgrades V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Sell

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $30.06 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

