WhiteCoin Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.62 million and $693,971.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00401005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016655 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,471,040 coins and its circulating supply is 763,003,273 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

